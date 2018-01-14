All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 13 2019

10127 Oak Gate Ln

10127 Oak Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10127 Oak Gate Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate, ceramic and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a bonus room, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near the bus line, Family Dollar, 7-Eleven, Metro by T-Mobile, Fiesta Mart, St Augustine Park, Pleasant Grove Elementary School and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10127 Oak Gate Ln have any available units?
10127 Oak Gate Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10127 Oak Gate Ln have?
Some of 10127 Oak Gate Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10127 Oak Gate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10127 Oak Gate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10127 Oak Gate Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10127 Oak Gate Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10127 Oak Gate Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10127 Oak Gate Ln offers parking.
Does 10127 Oak Gate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10127 Oak Gate Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10127 Oak Gate Ln have a pool?
No, 10127 Oak Gate Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10127 Oak Gate Ln have accessible units?
No, 10127 Oak Gate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10127 Oak Gate Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10127 Oak Gate Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

