1010 S Pearl Expy

Amenities
Finally, you’ve finally found apartment that comes with it’s own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon’s secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800’s. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Balcony
Cedars View
Harwood Street View
Market View
Patio
Pearl Street View
Taylor Street View
The Shed View
Courtyard View
Pool Side
Pool view
Corner Unit
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Pool
Gate
Elevator
Clubhouse
Fitness Center
Covered Parking
On-Site Maintenance
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Garage
TV Lounge
Night Patrol
Free Weights
Fitness Center
Storage Space
Package Receiving
24-Hour Availability
Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas
On-site Maintenance
On-site Management
24-Hour Fitness Gym
Private Gated Parking
Online Payments Available
Half Acre Private Dog Park
Bicycle and Personal Storage
Door-To-Door Trash Collection
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Resident Text Messaging Services
14,500 Sq. Ft. Community Amenity Area
Living Local Perks at the Dallas Farmers Market
24-hour, 2,600 Sq. Ft., State-of-the-Art, Two-Story Fitness Center with Weights
Controlled-Access Resident Clubroom with a Bar and Billiards
Second-floor 1,450- Sq. Ft. Pool, Cabana Bar and Barbecue Area
Green Space
State of the Art Gym
_________________________________
Looking for a new apartment?
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.