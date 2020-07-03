1010 S Pearl Expy

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed 24hr maintenance garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving

Finally, you’ve finally found apartment that comes with it’s own wine coolers. Amazing. Now you finally have a place to store your rare collection of vintage wines. You know, that one bottle you have from Napoleon’s secret collection. And that other one you retrieved from the sunken pirate ship off the coast of the Maldives. And that other bottle that was gifted to you by an wealthy great-great-grand-parent from the 1800’s. And that other bottle from your personal winery (since you own a winery or two of course). You get the idea. Oh, and the apartment is pretty excellent too.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Balcony



Cedars View



Harwood Street View



Market View



Patio



Pearl Street View



Taylor Street View



The Shed View



Courtyard View



Pool Side



Pool view



Corner Unit



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Pool



Gate



Elevator



Clubhouse



Fitness Center



Covered Parking



On-Site Maintenance



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Garage



TV Lounge



Night Patrol



Free Weights



Fitness Center



Storage Space



Package Receiving



24-Hour Availability



Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas



On-site Maintenance



On-site Management



24-Hour Fitness Gym



Private Gated Parking



Online Payments Available



Half Acre Private Dog Park



Bicycle and Personal Storage



Door-To-Door Trash Collection



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Resident Text Messaging Services



14,500 Sq. Ft. Community Amenity Area



Living Local Perks at the Dallas Farmers Market



24-hour, 2,600 Sq. Ft., State-of-the-Art, Two-Story Fitness Center with Weights



Controlled-Access Resident Clubroom with a Bar and Billiards



Second-floor 1,450- Sq. Ft. Pool, Cabana Bar and Barbecue Area



Green Space



State of the Art Gym



_________________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.