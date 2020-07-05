Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas
Last updated August 27 2019 at 8:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas
10075 Royal Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10075 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Deposit required to start rental process is $250.00. Rental qualifications may require additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas have any available units?
10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas currently offering any rent specials?
10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas pet-friendly?
No, 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas offer parking?
No, 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas does not offer parking.
Does 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas have a pool?
No, 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas does not have a pool.
Does 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas have accessible units?
No, 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas does not have accessible units.
Does 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas have units with dishwashers?
No, 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas have units with air conditioning?
No, 10075 Royal Lane Dallas, Texas does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University