All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10035 Shayna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10035 Shayna Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:32 AM

10035 Shayna Drive

10035 Shayna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10035 Shayna Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10035 Shayna Drive have any available units?
10035 Shayna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10035 Shayna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10035 Shayna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10035 Shayna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10035 Shayna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10035 Shayna Drive offer parking?
No, 10035 Shayna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10035 Shayna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10035 Shayna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10035 Shayna Drive have a pool?
No, 10035 Shayna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10035 Shayna Drive have accessible units?
No, 10035 Shayna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10035 Shayna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10035 Shayna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10035 Shayna Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10035 Shayna Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University