Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10030 Mill Valley Lane

10030 Mill Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10030 Mill Valley Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This pet-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove is 1,117 square feet and has been updated with fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, ceiling fans, a fenced-in backyard and a two-car garage. The home is near the bus stop on N Masters Dr, is a short walk from H. Grady Spruce High School and Gilbert Cuellar Sr. Elementary School, and a short drive from Family Dollar, Dairy Queen, and other establishments. Easily access 635 from Elam Rd nearby!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 Mill Valley Lane have any available units?
10030 Mill Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10030 Mill Valley Lane have?
Some of 10030 Mill Valley Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 Mill Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10030 Mill Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 Mill Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10030 Mill Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10030 Mill Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10030 Mill Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 10030 Mill Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10030 Mill Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 Mill Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 10030 Mill Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10030 Mill Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 10030 Mill Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 Mill Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10030 Mill Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

