Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

10030 Glenrio Lane

10030 Glenrio Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10030 Glenrio Ln, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Updated Half Duplex, 3 bedroom and 2 bath and has side private entrance for your vehicles. New appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 Glenrio Lane have any available units?
10030 Glenrio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10030 Glenrio Lane have?
Some of 10030 Glenrio Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 Glenrio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10030 Glenrio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 Glenrio Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10030 Glenrio Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10030 Glenrio Lane offer parking?
No, 10030 Glenrio Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10030 Glenrio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10030 Glenrio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 Glenrio Lane have a pool?
No, 10030 Glenrio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10030 Glenrio Lane have accessible units?
No, 10030 Glenrio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 Glenrio Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10030 Glenrio Lane has units with dishwashers.

