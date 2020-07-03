10023 Regal Park Ln

Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, plenty of storage and eat in dining area. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Convenient to shopping, dining, and Dallas entertainment. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



*Rent includes all bills!



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com