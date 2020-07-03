All apartments in Dallas
10023 Regal Park Ln

10023 Regal Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10023 Regal Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, plenty of storage and eat in dining area. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Convenient to shopping, dining, and Dallas entertainment. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

*Rent includes all bills!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=dNQQfw1YKe&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 Regal Park Ln have any available units?
10023 Regal Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10023 Regal Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Regal Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Regal Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10023 Regal Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10023 Regal Park Ln offer parking?
No, 10023 Regal Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10023 Regal Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10023 Regal Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Regal Park Ln have a pool?
No, 10023 Regal Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Regal Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 10023 Regal Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Regal Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10023 Regal Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10023 Regal Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10023 Regal Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

