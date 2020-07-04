All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10023 Muskogee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10023 Muskogee Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:58 PM

10023 Muskogee Drive

10023 Muskogee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10023 Muskogee Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A very nice 3BD-2BD-2GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.

Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have any available units?
10023 Muskogee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10023 Muskogee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Muskogee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Muskogee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10023 Muskogee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10023 Muskogee Drive offers parking.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have a pool?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have accessible units?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10023 Muskogee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University