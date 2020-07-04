Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
10023 Muskogee Drive
Last updated April 6 2020
10023 Muskogee Drive
10023 Muskogee Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10023 Muskogee Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A very nice 3BD-2BD-2GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.
Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have any available units?
10023 Muskogee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10023 Muskogee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Muskogee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Muskogee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10023 Muskogee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10023 Muskogee Drive offers parking.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have a pool?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have accessible units?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10023 Muskogee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10023 Muskogee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10023 Muskogee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
