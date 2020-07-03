All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10014 Bridgegate Circle

10014 Bridgegate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10014 Bridgegate Circle, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice custom home is quiet area close to retail, shops and highways. Vinyl Plank floors in living areas. Landlord to install blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 Bridgegate Circle have any available units?
10014 Bridgegate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10014 Bridgegate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10014 Bridgegate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 Bridgegate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10014 Bridgegate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10014 Bridgegate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10014 Bridgegate Circle offers parking.
Does 10014 Bridgegate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10014 Bridgegate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 Bridgegate Circle have a pool?
No, 10014 Bridgegate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10014 Bridgegate Circle have accessible units?
No, 10014 Bridgegate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 Bridgegate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10014 Bridgegate Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10014 Bridgegate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10014 Bridgegate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

