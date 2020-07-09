All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

10011 Olmos Dr.

10011 Olmos Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10011 Olmos Dr, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Available Now! - Cute newly remolded 2 bedroom. Come with great new hardwood floors, new fixtures, newly painted etc. Also has a one car garage attached. Give us call to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5787814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10011 Olmos Dr. have any available units?
10011 Olmos Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10011 Olmos Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10011 Olmos Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 Olmos Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10011 Olmos Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10011 Olmos Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10011 Olmos Dr. offers parking.
Does 10011 Olmos Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10011 Olmos Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 Olmos Dr. have a pool?
No, 10011 Olmos Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10011 Olmos Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10011 Olmos Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 Olmos Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10011 Olmos Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10011 Olmos Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10011 Olmos Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

