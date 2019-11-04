All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

10010 Whitehurst Dr

10010 Whitehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10010 Whitehurst Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northeast Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $879

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Custom built-ins, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Whitehurst Dr have any available units?
10010 Whitehurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 Whitehurst Dr have?
Some of 10010 Whitehurst Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Whitehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Whitehurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Whitehurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10010 Whitehurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10010 Whitehurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10010 Whitehurst Dr offers parking.
Does 10010 Whitehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 Whitehurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Whitehurst Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10010 Whitehurst Dr has a pool.
Does 10010 Whitehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 10010 Whitehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Whitehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10010 Whitehurst Dr has units with dishwashers.

