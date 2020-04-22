All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
10009 Santa Garza Drive
10009 Santa Garza Drive

10009 Santa Garza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10009 Santa Garza Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1-car garage is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and gorgeous white cabinets! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 Santa Garza Drive have any available units?
10009 Santa Garza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10009 Santa Garza Drive have?
Some of 10009 Santa Garza Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 Santa Garza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10009 Santa Garza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 Santa Garza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10009 Santa Garza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10009 Santa Garza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10009 Santa Garza Drive offers parking.
Does 10009 Santa Garza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 Santa Garza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 Santa Garza Drive have a pool?
No, 10009 Santa Garza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10009 Santa Garza Drive have accessible units?
No, 10009 Santa Garza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 Santa Garza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10009 Santa Garza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

