10009 Santa Garza Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1-car garage is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and gorgeous white cabinets! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.