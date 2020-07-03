All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10007 Dale Crest Drive

10007 Dale Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10007 Dale Crest Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom in a great Dallas location. Wood laminate planking throughout. Refrigerator included. Newly remodeled bathroom. Lawncare included. Leases less than twelve months will have an upcharge depending on lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have any available units?
10007 Dale Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have?
Some of 10007 Dale Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10007 Dale Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10007 Dale Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 Dale Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10007 Dale Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10007 Dale Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10007 Dale Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10007 Dale Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 10007 Dale Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10007 Dale Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10007 Dale Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

