Beautifully updated 4 bedroom in a great Dallas location. Wood laminate planking throughout. Refrigerator included. Newly remodeled bathroom. Lawncare included. Leases less than twelve months will have an upcharge depending on lease term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have any available units?
10007 Dale Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10007 Dale Crest Drive have?
Some of 10007 Dale Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10007 Dale Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10007 Dale Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.