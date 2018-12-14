Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
10007 Candlewood Place
Last updated March 22 2020 at 10:49 PM
10007 Candlewood Place
10007 Candlewood Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
10007 Candlewood Place, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10007 Candlewood Place have any available units?
10007 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10007 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
10007 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 10007 Candlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10007 Candlewood Place offer parking?
No, 10007 Candlewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 10007 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10007 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 10007 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 10007 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 10007 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10007 Candlewood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10007 Candlewood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10007 Candlewood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
