All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10006 Everton Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10006 Everton Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10006 Everton Pl

10006 Everton Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10006 Everton Pl, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10006 Everton Pl have any available units?
10006 Everton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10006 Everton Pl have?
Some of 10006 Everton Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10006 Everton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10006 Everton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10006 Everton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10006 Everton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10006 Everton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10006 Everton Pl offers parking.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10006 Everton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have a pool?
No, 10006 Everton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have accessible units?
No, 10006 Everton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10006 Everton Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University