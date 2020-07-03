This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10006 Everton Pl have any available units?
10006 Everton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10006 Everton Pl have?
Some of 10006 Everton Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10006 Everton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10006 Everton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10006 Everton Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10006 Everton Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10006 Everton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10006 Everton Pl offers parking.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10006 Everton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have a pool?
No, 10006 Everton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have accessible units?
No, 10006 Everton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10006 Everton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10006 Everton Pl has units with dishwashers.
