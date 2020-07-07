Rent Calculator
10005 Lakedale Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:47 AM
10005 Lakedale Drive
10005 Lakedale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10005 Lakedale Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10005 Lakedale Drive have any available units?
10005 Lakedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10005 Lakedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10005 Lakedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10005 Lakedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10005 Lakedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10005 Lakedale Drive offer parking?
No, 10005 Lakedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10005 Lakedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10005 Lakedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10005 Lakedale Drive have a pool?
No, 10005 Lakedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10005 Lakedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10005 Lakedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10005 Lakedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10005 Lakedale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10005 Lakedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10005 Lakedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
