Dallas, TX
10000 Walnut St
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

10000 Walnut St

10000 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

10000 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northeast Dallas
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $855

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 585

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Walnut St have any available units?
10000 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Walnut St have?
Some of 10000 Walnut St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10000 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 10000 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 10000 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Walnut St have a pool?
Yes, 10000 Walnut St has a pool.
Does 10000 Walnut St have accessible units?
Yes, 10000 Walnut St has accessible units.
Does 10000 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Walnut St has units with dishwashers.

