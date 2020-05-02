All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1000 N Carroll Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1000 N Carroll Avenue
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:19 PM

1000 N Carroll Avenue

1000 North Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 North Carroll Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming one bedroom one and one half bath, loft like apartment featuring original hardwoods, clawfoot tub, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters, open floor plan, screened in porch, secure parking and decorator colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have any available units?
1000 N Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 1000 N Carroll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 N Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 N Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1000 N Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1000 N Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 N Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 N Carroll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 N Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 N Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 N Carroll Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University