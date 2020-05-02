1000 North Carroll Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204 Old East Dallas
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming one bedroom one and one half bath, loft like apartment featuring original hardwoods, clawfoot tub, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counters, open floor plan, screened in porch, secure parking and decorator colors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have any available units?
1000 N Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 N Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 1000 N Carroll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 N Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.