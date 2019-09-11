All apartments in Crowley
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:48 PM

936 Crowder Drive

936 Crowder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

936 Crowder Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Crowder Drive have any available units?
936 Crowder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 936 Crowder Drive have?
Some of 936 Crowder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Crowder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
936 Crowder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Crowder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 936 Crowder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 936 Crowder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 936 Crowder Drive offers parking.
Does 936 Crowder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Crowder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Crowder Drive have a pool?
No, 936 Crowder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 936 Crowder Drive have accessible units?
No, 936 Crowder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Crowder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Crowder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Crowder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Crowder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

