Crowley, TX
929 Honey Locust Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

929 Honey Locust Lane

929 Honey Locust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

929 Honey Locust Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Honey Locust Lane have any available units?
929 Honey Locust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 929 Honey Locust Lane have?
Some of 929 Honey Locust Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Honey Locust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
929 Honey Locust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Honey Locust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 929 Honey Locust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 929 Honey Locust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 929 Honey Locust Lane offers parking.
Does 929 Honey Locust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Honey Locust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Honey Locust Lane have a pool?
No, 929 Honey Locust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 929 Honey Locust Lane have accessible units?
No, 929 Honey Locust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Honey Locust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Honey Locust Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Honey Locust Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Honey Locust Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

