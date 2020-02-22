All apartments in Crowley
925 Rutherford Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

925 Rutherford Drive

925 Rutherford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

925 Rutherford Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW Fabulous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom One story home in the Crescent Springs Ranch. Spacious Family Room, 4th Bedroom can be used as optional Study*Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast-Bar, sink, Island, Walk-In Pantry & bright Dining* Large private Master with dual sink Vanity & Walk-In Closet*Tiled wet areas,covered back Patio & 6 ft privacy fenced Backyard*Full Sprinklers* SMART HOME CONNECT* SMART THERMOSTAT* SMART LOCK* and great Energy Saving features!*Walking Trails to Bicentennial Park*15 Miles to Downtown Fort Worth Sundance Square,7 Miles to I-20 & 3 Miles to I-35W. MOVE IN READY! Don't miss seeing this home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Rutherford Drive have any available units?
925 Rutherford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 925 Rutherford Drive have?
Some of 925 Rutherford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Rutherford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Rutherford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Rutherford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Rutherford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 925 Rutherford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Rutherford Drive offers parking.
Does 925 Rutherford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Rutherford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Rutherford Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Rutherford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Rutherford Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Rutherford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Rutherford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Rutherford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Rutherford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Rutherford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

