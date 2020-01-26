924 Walls Boulevard.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

BRAND NEW Fabulous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom One story home in the Crescent Springs Ranch. Spacious Family Room, 4th Bedroom can be used as optional Study*Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast-Bar, sink, Island, Walk-In Pantry & bright Dining*REFRIGERATOR* Large private Master with dual sink Vanity & Walk-In Closet*Tiled wet areas,covered back Patio & 6 ft privacy fenced Backyard*Full Sprinklers* SMART HOME CONNECT* SMART THERMOSTAT* SMART LOCK* and great Energy Saving features!*Walking Trails to Bicentennial Park*15 Miles to Downtown Fort Worth Sundance Square,7 Miles to I-20 & 3 Miles to I-35W.

MOVE IN READY! Don't miss seeing this home!!!