Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:54 PM

924 Walls Boulevard

924 Walls Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

924 Walls Blvd, Crowley, TX 76036

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW Fabulous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom One story home in the Crescent Springs Ranch. Spacious Family Room, 4th Bedroom can be used as optional Study*Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast-Bar, sink, Island, Walk-In Pantry & bright Dining*REFRIGERATOR* Large private Master with dual sink Vanity & Walk-In Closet*Tiled wet areas,covered back Patio & 6 ft privacy fenced Backyard*Full Sprinklers* SMART HOME CONNECT* SMART THERMOSTAT* SMART LOCK* and great Energy Saving features!*Walking Trails to Bicentennial Park*15 Miles to Downtown Fort Worth Sundance Square,7 Miles to I-20 & 3 Miles to I-35W.
MOVE IN READY! Don't miss seeing this home!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 924 Walls Boulevard have any available units?
924 Walls Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 924 Walls Boulevard have?
Some of 924 Walls Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Walls Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
924 Walls Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Walls Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 924 Walls Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 924 Walls Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 924 Walls Boulevard offers parking.
Does 924 Walls Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Walls Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Walls Boulevard have a pool?
No, 924 Walls Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 924 Walls Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 924 Walls Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Walls Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Walls Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Walls Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Walls Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

