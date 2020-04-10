905 Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Story home with 2 master bedrooms. One is upstairs and one is downstairs.Fresh paint. Large living area with a fireplace. Kitchen has all updated appliances. Covered patio and a 4 car garage.