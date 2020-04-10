Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:35 AM
1 of 31
905 Rose Street
905 Rose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
905 Rose Street, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story home with 2 master bedrooms. One is upstairs and one is downstairs.Fresh paint. Large living area with a fireplace. Kitchen has all updated appliances. Covered patio and a 4 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Rose Street have any available units?
905 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 905 Rose Street have?
Some of 905 Rose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 905 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 905 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 905 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 905 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 905 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
