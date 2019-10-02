880 Oarlock Dr

This beautiful home features granite kitchen counter tops with nice kitchen nook. Large master with dual sink master bath. Larger walk in closet. Open concept with large living room. Nice dining room with chandelier light. 2 car garage. Sprinkler system. Great neighborhood in Crowley.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
