Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

880 Oarlock Dr

880 Oarlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

880 Oarlock Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home features granite kitchen counter tops with nice kitchen nook. Large master with dual sink master bath. Larger walk in closet. Open concept with large living room. Nice dining room with chandelier light. 2 car garage. Sprinkler system. Great neighborhood in Crowley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

