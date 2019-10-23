All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 820 Cheryl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
820 Cheryl Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

820 Cheryl Street

820 Cheryl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

820 Cheryl Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Cheryl Street have any available units?
820 Cheryl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 820 Cheryl Street have?
Some of 820 Cheryl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Cheryl Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 Cheryl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Cheryl Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 Cheryl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 820 Cheryl Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 Cheryl Street offers parking.
Does 820 Cheryl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Cheryl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Cheryl Street have a pool?
No, 820 Cheryl Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 Cheryl Street have accessible units?
No, 820 Cheryl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Cheryl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Cheryl Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Cheryl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Cheryl Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary