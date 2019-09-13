Rent Calculator
Crowley, TX
/
814 La Sierra Court
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
814 La Sierra Court
814 La Sierra Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
814 La Sierra Dr, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 La Sierra Court have any available units?
814 La Sierra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 814 La Sierra Court have?
Some of 814 La Sierra Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 814 La Sierra Court currently offering any rent specials?
814 La Sierra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 La Sierra Court pet-friendly?
No, 814 La Sierra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 814 La Sierra Court offer parking?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not offer parking.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have a pool?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not have a pool.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have accessible units?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 La Sierra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
