All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 814 La Sierra Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
814 La Sierra Court
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

814 La Sierra Court

814 La Sierra Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

814 La Sierra Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 La Sierra Court have any available units?
814 La Sierra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 814 La Sierra Court have?
Some of 814 La Sierra Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 La Sierra Court currently offering any rent specials?
814 La Sierra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 La Sierra Court pet-friendly?
No, 814 La Sierra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 814 La Sierra Court offer parking?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not offer parking.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have a pool?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not have a pool.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have accessible units?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 La Sierra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 La Sierra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 La Sierra Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary