Crowley, TX
708 East Bovell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 East Bovell Street

708 E Bovell St · No Longer Available
Location

708 E Bovell St, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,196 sf home is located in Crowley, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 East Bovell Street have any available units?
708 East Bovell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 708 East Bovell Street have?
Some of 708 East Bovell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 East Bovell Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 East Bovell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 East Bovell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 East Bovell Street is pet friendly.
Does 708 East Bovell Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 East Bovell Street offers parking.
Does 708 East Bovell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 East Bovell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 East Bovell Street have a pool?
No, 708 East Bovell Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 East Bovell Street have accessible units?
No, 708 East Bovell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 East Bovell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 East Bovell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 East Bovell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 East Bovell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

