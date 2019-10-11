All apartments in Crowley
620 Brookbank Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 11:06 AM

620 Brookbank Drive

620 Brookbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Brookbank Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN DESIRED COMMUNITY. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. ALL BEDROOMS ARE OF GOOD SIZE. DESIRED FLOOR PLAN GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. MUST SEE HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Brookbank Drive have any available units?
620 Brookbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 620 Brookbank Drive have?
Some of 620 Brookbank Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Brookbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Brookbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Brookbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 Brookbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 620 Brookbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 Brookbank Drive offers parking.
Does 620 Brookbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Brookbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Brookbank Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Brookbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Brookbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Brookbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Brookbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Brookbank Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Brookbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Brookbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

