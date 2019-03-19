All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 617 Smith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
617 Smith Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

617 Smith Avenue

617 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

617 Smith Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Smith Avenue have any available units?
617 Smith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 617 Smith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 Smith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Smith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 Smith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 617 Smith Avenue offer parking?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary