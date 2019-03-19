Rent Calculator
March 19 2019
617 Smith Avenue
617 Smith Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
617 Smith Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 Smith Avenue have any available units?
617 Smith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
Is 617 Smith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 Smith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Smith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 Smith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 617 Smith Avenue offer parking?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Smith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Smith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
