Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:47 PM

617 Canoe Way

617 Canoe Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

617 Canoe Way, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Excellent home in the Creekside Subdivision. Newly painted. Wood floors or tile through out. Great Location. tremendous schools. See it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Canoe Way have any available units?
617 Canoe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 617 Canoe Way currently offering any rent specials?
617 Canoe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Canoe Way pet-friendly?
No, 617 Canoe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 617 Canoe Way offer parking?
No, 617 Canoe Way does not offer parking.
Does 617 Canoe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Canoe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Canoe Way have a pool?
No, 617 Canoe Way does not have a pool.
Does 617 Canoe Way have accessible units?
No, 617 Canoe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Canoe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Canoe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Canoe Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Canoe Way does not have units with air conditioning.

