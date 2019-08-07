All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 614 Race St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
614 Race St
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:07 PM

614 Race St

614 Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

614 Race Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment in Crowley is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pSlnmGpE2h&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Race St have any available units?
614 Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 614 Race St currently offering any rent specials?
614 Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Race St pet-friendly?
No, 614 Race St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 614 Race St offer parking?
No, 614 Race St does not offer parking.
Does 614 Race St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Race St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Race St have a pool?
No, 614 Race St does not have a pool.
Does 614 Race St have accessible units?
No, 614 Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Race St have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Race St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Race St have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Race St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary