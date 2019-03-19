Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
613 Smith Avenue
613 Smith Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
613 Smith Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick home located in Crowley, Texas. Contains three rooms fit for a family and nearby schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Smith Avenue have any available units?
613 Smith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
Is 613 Smith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 Smith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Smith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 613 Smith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 613 Smith Avenue offer parking?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
