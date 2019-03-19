All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 613 Smith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
613 Smith Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

613 Smith Avenue

613 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

613 Smith Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick home located in Crowley, Texas. Contains three rooms fit for a family and nearby schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Smith Avenue have any available units?
613 Smith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 613 Smith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 Smith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Smith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 613 Smith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 613 Smith Avenue offer parking?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Smith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Smith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary