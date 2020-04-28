612 Horn Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Master bath has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.