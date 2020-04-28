All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
612 Horn Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:13 AM

612 Horn Street

612 Horn Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 Horn Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a view to the kitchen! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Master bath has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Horn Street have any available units?
612 Horn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 612 Horn Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 Horn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Horn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Horn Street is pet friendly.
Does 612 Horn Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 Horn Street offers parking.
Does 612 Horn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Horn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Horn Street have a pool?
No, 612 Horn Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 Horn Street have accessible units?
No, 612 Horn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Horn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Horn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Horn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Horn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

