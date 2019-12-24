Rent Calculator
608 Arch Street
608 Arch Street
608 Arch Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
608 Arch Street, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled and move in ready! Fresh paint, carpet and flooring through out! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Located close to amenities. Easy access to 1187 and I35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 Arch Street have any available units?
608 Arch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 608 Arch Street have?
Some of 608 Arch Street's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 Arch Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 Arch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Arch Street pet-friendly?
No, 608 Arch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 608 Arch Street offer parking?
No, 608 Arch Street does not offer parking.
Does 608 Arch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Arch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Arch Street have a pool?
No, 608 Arch Street does not have a pool.
Does 608 Arch Street have accessible units?
No, 608 Arch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Arch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Arch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Arch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Arch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
