All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 586 Creekbend Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
586 Creekbend Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

586 Creekbend Street

586 Creekbend Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

586 Creekbend Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Creekbend Street have any available units?
586 Creekbend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 586 Creekbend Street have?
Some of 586 Creekbend Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Creekbend Street currently offering any rent specials?
586 Creekbend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Creekbend Street pet-friendly?
No, 586 Creekbend Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 586 Creekbend Street offer parking?
Yes, 586 Creekbend Street offers parking.
Does 586 Creekbend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 586 Creekbend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Creekbend Street have a pool?
No, 586 Creekbend Street does not have a pool.
Does 586 Creekbend Street have accessible units?
No, 586 Creekbend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Creekbend Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 586 Creekbend Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 586 Creekbend Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 586 Creekbend Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary