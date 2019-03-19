All apartments in Crowley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

569 Creekbend Court

569 Creekbend Court · No Longer Available
Location

569 Creekbend Court, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,552 sf home is located in Crowley, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 Creekbend Court have any available units?
569 Creekbend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 569 Creekbend Court have?
Some of 569 Creekbend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 Creekbend Court currently offering any rent specials?
569 Creekbend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 Creekbend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 569 Creekbend Court is pet friendly.
Does 569 Creekbend Court offer parking?
Yes, 569 Creekbend Court offers parking.
Does 569 Creekbend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 Creekbend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 Creekbend Court have a pool?
No, 569 Creekbend Court does not have a pool.
Does 569 Creekbend Court have accessible units?
No, 569 Creekbend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 569 Creekbend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 569 Creekbend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 569 Creekbend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 569 Creekbend Court does not have units with air conditioning.

