Crowley, TX
537 Porter Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:24 PM

537 Porter Avenue

537 Porter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

537 Porter Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Porter Avenue have any available units?
537 Porter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 537 Porter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
537 Porter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Porter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Porter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 537 Porter Avenue offer parking?
No, 537 Porter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 537 Porter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Porter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Porter Avenue have a pool?
No, 537 Porter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 537 Porter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 537 Porter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Porter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Porter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Porter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Porter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

