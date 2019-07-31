All apartments in Crowley
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

525 Drift Street

525 Drift Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Drift Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Drift Street have any available units?
525 Drift Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 525 Drift Street have?
Some of 525 Drift Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Drift Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Drift Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Drift Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 Drift Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 525 Drift Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 Drift Street offers parking.
Does 525 Drift Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Drift Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Drift Street have a pool?
No, 525 Drift Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Drift Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Drift Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Drift Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Drift Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Drift Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Drift Street does not have units with air conditioning.

