Crowley, TX
521 Scuttle Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:17 PM

521 Scuttle Drive

521 Scuttle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

521 Scuttle Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in the Creekside subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Scuttle Drive have any available units?
521 Scuttle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 521 Scuttle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Scuttle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Scuttle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Scuttle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 521 Scuttle Drive offer parking?
No, 521 Scuttle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 521 Scuttle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Scuttle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Scuttle Drive have a pool?
No, 521 Scuttle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 Scuttle Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Scuttle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Scuttle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Scuttle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Scuttle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Scuttle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

