Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

512 Horn Street

512 Horn St · No Longer Available
Location

512 Horn St, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This newly built home in Creekside has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet and counter top space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Horn Street have any available units?
512 Horn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 512 Horn Street have?
Some of 512 Horn Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Horn Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 Horn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Horn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Horn Street is pet friendly.
Does 512 Horn Street offer parking?
No, 512 Horn Street does not offer parking.
Does 512 Horn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Horn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Horn Street have a pool?
No, 512 Horn Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 Horn Street have accessible units?
No, 512 Horn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Horn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Horn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Horn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Horn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

