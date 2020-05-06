Modern brick house; fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; stained kitchen cabinets; tile flooring in all wet areas; carpet flooring in all main rooms; fireplace in family room; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; gas range; dishwasher; refrigerator;50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5100 Stockwhip Dr have any available units?
5100 Stockwhip Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 5100 Stockwhip Dr have?
Some of 5100 Stockwhip Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Stockwhip Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Stockwhip Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Stockwhip Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Stockwhip Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Stockwhip Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Stockwhip Dr offers parking.
Does 5100 Stockwhip Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Stockwhip Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Stockwhip Dr have a pool?
No, 5100 Stockwhip Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Stockwhip Dr have accessible units?
No, 5100 Stockwhip Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Stockwhip Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Stockwhip Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 Stockwhip Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 Stockwhip Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)