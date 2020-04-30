Nice 4-2-2 home in a quiet neighborhood. Bright and open concept with split bedroom. SS appliances. Located minutes of shopping and schools. Neighborhood has mature trees, public pool, playground and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Paddle Drive have any available units?
504 Paddle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 504 Paddle Drive have?
Some of 504 Paddle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Paddle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Paddle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.