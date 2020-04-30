All apartments in Crowley
504 Paddle Drive

504 Paddle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

504 Paddle Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Nice 4-2-2 home in a quiet neighborhood. Bright and open concept with split bedroom. SS appliances. Located minutes of shopping and schools. Neighborhood has mature trees, public pool, playground and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Paddle Drive have any available units?
504 Paddle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 504 Paddle Drive have?
Some of 504 Paddle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Paddle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Paddle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Paddle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Paddle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 504 Paddle Drive offer parking?
No, 504 Paddle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 504 Paddle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Paddle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Paddle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 504 Paddle Drive has a pool.
Does 504 Paddle Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Paddle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Paddle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Paddle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Paddle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Paddle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

