Crowley, TX
5020 Brindle Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:14 PM

5020 Brindle Drive

5020 Brindle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Brindle Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Brindle Drive have any available units?
5020 Brindle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 5020 Brindle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Brindle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Brindle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Brindle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Brindle Drive offer parking?
No, 5020 Brindle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Brindle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Brindle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Brindle Drive have a pool?
No, 5020 Brindle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Brindle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5020 Brindle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Brindle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Brindle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Brindle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 Brindle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

