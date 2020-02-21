All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
501 Scuttle Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:03 PM

501 Scuttle Drive

501 Scuttle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

501 Scuttle Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in the Creekside subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Scuttle Drive have any available units?
501 Scuttle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 501 Scuttle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Scuttle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Scuttle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Scuttle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Scuttle Drive offer parking?
No, 501 Scuttle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 Scuttle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Scuttle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Scuttle Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Scuttle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Scuttle Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Scuttle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Scuttle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Scuttle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Scuttle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Scuttle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

