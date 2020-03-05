All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
501 Horn Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:11 PM

501 Horn Street

501 Horn St · No Longer Available
Location

501 Horn St, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in Creekside has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet and counter top space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Horn Street have any available units?
501 Horn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 501 Horn Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Horn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Horn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Horn Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 Horn Street offer parking?
No, 501 Horn Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 Horn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Horn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Horn Street have a pool?
No, 501 Horn Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 Horn Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Horn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Horn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Horn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Horn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Horn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

