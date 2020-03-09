All apartments in Crowley
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

485 Brookbank Drive

485 Brookbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

485 Brookbank Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

Lovely Duplex in Crowley ISD. Great location make this a sweet deal. Close to schools, shopping and major highway! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage and built in 2006! Lawn care included! A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Brookbank Drive have any available units?
485 Brookbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 485 Brookbank Drive have?
Some of 485 Brookbank Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Brookbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
485 Brookbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Brookbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 485 Brookbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 485 Brookbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 485 Brookbank Drive offers parking.
Does 485 Brookbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Brookbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Brookbank Drive have a pool?
No, 485 Brookbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 485 Brookbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 485 Brookbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Brookbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Brookbank Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Brookbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Brookbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

