Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

464 Brookbank Drive

464 Brookbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

464 Brookbank Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect for a family! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with two car garage has updated flooring and new paint. Ready for the family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

