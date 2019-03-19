Rent Calculator
All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 464 Brookbank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
464 Brookbank Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
464 Brookbank Drive
464 Brookbank Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
464 Brookbank Drive, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect for a family! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath with two car garage has updated flooring and new paint. Ready for the family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 464 Brookbank Drive have any available units?
464 Brookbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 464 Brookbank Drive have?
Some of 464 Brookbank Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 464 Brookbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
464 Brookbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Brookbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 464 Brookbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 464 Brookbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 464 Brookbank Drive offers parking.
Does 464 Brookbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Brookbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Brookbank Drive have a pool?
No, 464 Brookbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 464 Brookbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 464 Brookbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Brookbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Brookbank Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Brookbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Brookbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Utilities:
Utilities:
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
