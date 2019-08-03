Rent Calculator
Crowley, TX
448 Canvas Court
Last updated August 3 2019
448 Canvas Court
448 Canvas Court
No Longer Available
Location
448 Canvas Court, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newer single story duplex. Laminate floors in Living and dining area. Kitchen with oak cabinets and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with nice bath. Fenced back yard. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 448 Canvas Court have any available units?
448 Canvas Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 448 Canvas Court have?
Some of 448 Canvas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 448 Canvas Court currently offering any rent specials?
448 Canvas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Canvas Court pet-friendly?
No, 448 Canvas Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 448 Canvas Court offer parking?
Yes, 448 Canvas Court offers parking.
Does 448 Canvas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Canvas Court have a pool?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not have a pool.
Does 448 Canvas Court have accessible units?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Canvas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Canvas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Canvas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
