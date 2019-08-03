All apartments in Crowley
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:36 AM

448 Canvas Court

448 Canvas Court · No Longer Available
448 Canvas Court, Crowley, TX 76036

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Beautiful newer single story duplex. Laminate floors in Living and dining area. Kitchen with oak cabinets and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with nice bath. Fenced back yard. Two car garage.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 448 Canvas Court have any available units?
448 Canvas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 448 Canvas Court have?
Some of 448 Canvas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Canvas Court currently offering any rent specials?
448 Canvas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Canvas Court pet-friendly?
No, 448 Canvas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 448 Canvas Court offer parking?
Yes, 448 Canvas Court offers parking.
Does 448 Canvas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Canvas Court have a pool?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not have a pool.
Does 448 Canvas Court have accessible units?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Canvas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Canvas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Canvas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Canvas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

