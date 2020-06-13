All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 448 Canoe Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
448 Canoe Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

448 Canoe Way

448 Canoe Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

448 Canoe Way, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in Creekside has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet and counter top space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Canoe Way have any available units?
448 Canoe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 448 Canoe Way currently offering any rent specials?
448 Canoe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Canoe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Canoe Way is pet friendly.
Does 448 Canoe Way offer parking?
No, 448 Canoe Way does not offer parking.
Does 448 Canoe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Canoe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Canoe Way have a pool?
No, 448 Canoe Way does not have a pool.
Does 448 Canoe Way have accessible units?
No, 448 Canoe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Canoe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Canoe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Canoe Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Canoe Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary